Shimla: Tree fossil belonging to Mesozoic geological era found

A tree fossil, appearing to be millions of years old, has been found in the Kharapathar area of the district on Wednesday.

According to Harish Chauhan, State Museum, the belongs to the geological era.

Speaking to the media after visiting the spot, he said, "The tree appears to be of the geological era (67-250 million years ago). The Department of Language Art and Culture of is planning to preserve it."

Chauhan also informed that the is being fenced and more research is being planned to be done on this.

"We are identifying more such tree fossils," he added.

In February this year, a team of international scientists had discovered ancient fossils of the first ever organisms that exhibited movement.

The fossils, discovered in rocks in and dating back approximately 2.1 billion years, suggested the existence of a cluster of single cells that came together to form a slug-like multicellular organism that moved through the mud in search of a more favourable

