Shiv-Naresh: Bringing class and culture into sports with sportswear

It is always when you do not get the things that you need, does the entrepreneurial spirit in you gets kindled. The story of Shiv-Naresh starts on these lines. The shortage of proper apparel in for playing various tournaments made R K Singh think about making it available locally. This laid the foundation of India's largest sportswear brand "Shiv-Naresh."

Shiv-Naresh surely had humble beginnings. But the continued commitment and service have helped it grow by leaps and bounds. Today, it stands on the pinnacle of success and has made a name as the leading manufacturer and supplier of all types of active sportswear and sports equipment. It follows the mantra of "From the Indian, by the Indian and to the Indian." With a motto to deliver the best, it makes sure that the finest are accessible to everyone all over the world.

Shiv-Naresh is actively engaged in selling sports apparel, sports equipment, accessories, sports flooring, and footwear. It provides customized solutions to its clients like custom-made shoes, apparel and so on. It also sets for every sport. It has always given due prominence to conform to the global standards in its products thereby achieving superior quality coupled with durability, reliability, style, and design.

Started under the proficient leadership of R K Singh, Shiv-Naresh has made its presence felt all over the country and is now aiming for a global expansion. Mr Singh has made sure that no person ever faces the shortage of getting suitable sportswear or equipment when necessary. In order to achieve supremacy in and supply, he is joined by Shiv P. Singh, who is the managing and Mr Deepak Singh, who is the of Shiv-Naresh.

Shiv Naresh Director; Mr Shiv Singh, received the award by Smt (DG, Sports Authority of India); the "Best Sports Apparel Manufacturer Award" from this March 2019, which is a highly deserving accolade for him and an acclaim for this venture; corroborating the quality benchmarks set by Shiv Naresh.

Today, Shiv-Naresh stands tall amidst all other brands due to its unwavering commitment towards excellence and quality. Established in the year 1978 and headquartered at New Delhi, Shiv-Naresh has excellent infrastructure facilities in the processes with state-of-the-art equipment.

The 1000 plus skilled and experienced employees work in tandem with modern machines to produce the finest garments of over 30,000 per day. Moreover, our 7000 plus distributor channel ensures that the supplies are always on time and available at all places pan They have partnered with projects like Khelo India, CWG 2018 and have supplied sports material to films like Mary Kom, Soorma,

With more than three decades of experience, Shiv-Naresh, is now ready to take the international plunge and engage the customers worldwide with the Indian experience and quality.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)