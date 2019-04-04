Markets slide as technology, banking stocks taking a beating

Equity benchmark indices retreated further on Thursday with and tech stocks witnessing correction after the Reserve Bank of cut repo rate by 25 basis points in a bid to stimulate private investments and economic growth.

Market swung between gains and losses in the morning session, but traders booked profits during late hours of trading.

The BSE Sensex closed 192 points lower at 38,685 while the NSE was down 46 points to 11,598.

Except auto, pharma, FMCG and media, all sectoral indices closed in the red. The top losers were Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Hindalco Industries, and

Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, and gained between 2 to 3 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded with mixed trends after witnessing a rally to six-month high.

Reports said the ongoing trade deal the and will give until 2025 to meet commitments on commodity purchases and allow full foreign ownership for American operating in as a binding pledge.

