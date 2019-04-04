Indian exports may range between $520 to 540 billion: Prabhu

Indian exports of merchandise goods and services could range between 520 to 540 billion dollars during 2018-19, of Commerce and Industry said on Thursday.

Of these, services are likely to account for 210 to 215 billion dollars, he said during an interaction at the Annual Session 2019 with the theme ' 5.0: India@75 and Beyond.'

The trade deficit is likely to decline by about 10 billion dollars for the first time, he said. "This is a commendable achievement, given that the country is facing headwinds with lower global demand and rising protectionism."Prabhu said the Indian economy is capable of achieving double digit growth on a sustained basis with coordinated macroeconomic policies and action on the ground.

Smaller towns and districts need to become more business-friendly and strive for broad-based and accelerated growth. For this, a district-level ease-of-doing- ranking will be launched soon.

"If each district can grow by 3 to 4 per cent, then will automatically achieve double digit growth. To achieve this goal, a pilot case study has started in six districts across five states," said Prabhu.

Reputed institutions like and of Management have been consulted to make baseline studies.

The said is likely to become a 5 trillion dollars economy in the next seven to eight years and touch the 10 trillion dollar mark by 2035.

called for removing non-tariff barriers among trading nations and promoting foreign direct investments in

He said India is currently negotiating the (RCEP) -- a proposed free trade agreement with 10-member (ASEAN) -- which will bring huge gains to industry if managed prudently.

Vice said the industry body has been working to facilitate export promotion policies, free trade agreements, boosting services exports and marketing of Brand India overseas.

The policies announced for have brought great relief to exporters, he said.

