Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut pays tribute to Bal Thackeray on his 7th death anniversary

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut paid tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray on his seventh death anniversary at Shivaji Park here today.

Apart from other party leaders, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Sharad Pawar also paid rich tributes to the Shiv Sena founder earlier in the day.

Born on January 23, 1926, in Pune, Thackeray had begun his professional career as a cartoonist with the English-language daily 'The Free Press Journal'.

He later quit his professional job and founded the Shiv Sena in 1966 to advocate for the interests of the people of Maharashtra in Mumbai's political and professional landscape.

Thackeray was also the founder of the Marathi-language newspaper 'Saamana'. He did not hold any official positions during his political career.

Thackeray breathed his last on November 17, 2012, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 86.

