Shivpal Yadav to contest 2019 elections from Firozabad

Shivpal Yadav, of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSPL), is all set to contest the upcoming polls from in

Akshay Yadav, the son of Ramgopal Yadav, is presently the Member of from parliamentary seat.

Addressing a gathering here on Saturday, the took a jibe at Akhilesh and BSP supremo Mayawati, who entered into an alliance recently, asking how the refers to Mayawati as "bua" (paternal aunt) when neither he nor patriarch ever made her their sister.

The SP-BSP alliance in Uttar-Pradesh is often dubbed as "Bua-Bhatija" alliance, however, it is perceived as a formidable force to counter BJP in the upcoming elections. The alliance has kept both and Shivpal Yadav-led PSPL out of its fold.

"Neither Neta ji (Mulayam) had made her (Mayawati) his sister, neither had I made her my sister, then how did she become Akhilesh'sBua?" asked Shivpal.

Slamming the SP-BSP alliance, Shivpal said Mayawati once referred to the SP as the party of 'goons' and Mulayam as the " of goons".

The further asserted that the next government at the Centre cannot be formed without the support of his party.

"No government can be formed in 2019 without the support of our party. In 2022, PSPL will form its government in Lucknow," he added.

Shivpal also alleged that Akhilesh had betrayed not only him but his father as well. "How can we believe such a person who betrayed his father and uncle?" he asked.

In the upcoming elections, the SP and the BSP will contest on 38 seats each out of the 80 seats at stake in

Mayawati had announced that the two parties will not field candidates against in Amethi and in Rae Bareli.

