Name new Mandovi bridge after Manohar Parrikar: Goa Tamil Sangam

The Tamil Sangam has urged for Road Transport and Highways Gadkari to name the new in after

S. Shivaraman, the of all India Tamil Sanga Peravai Association, told ANI that a delegation of the association handed over the appeal letter on behalf of the Tamil Sangam to North MP on Saturday.

"We, the Goa Tamilians request your good self to kindly consider our proposal to name the new as Shri Bridge," read a letter written to Gadkari.

Goa Tamil Sangam claims to be the only association in Goa for the socio and cultural activities for around 10,000 Tamilians in Goa.

"Most of the people in Goa are deeply touched and remembered the good infrastructure and development work carried out by Manohar Parrikar, the great visionary man. Irrespective of the party and political affinity most of them in Goa liked him and pray for his good health and speedy recovery from his acute and chronic medical ailment" read the letter.

Parrikar is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, and since February last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)