Shivraj slams Digvijaya Singh for not voting

BJP and former took a dig at for failing to caste vote during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls that were held on Sunday.

"Diggy Raja (Digvijaya Singh) behaved in a strange manner. He was so panicked that he did not go to cast his vote. Voting is our supreme duty in a democracy. For a person, who was for 10 years, failing to poll his votes shows his attitude towards democracy," Chouhan said while addressing a gathering here on Sunday.

"I think another reason is that "Diggy Raja" does not trust That is why he kept visiting polling stations himself," Chouhan added.

is contesting from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat against BJP's Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

is a registered voter in his hometown Raghogarh in Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat. However, he did not cast his vote on Sunday.

Rajgarh and Bhopal Lok Sabha seats went to polls on May 12 during the sixth phase of ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)