Cyclone Fani: Police personnel, general public from Gajapati donate over Rs 6 Lakhs to CM Relief Fund

In a unique gesture, highlighting the police-public coordination for "public good", police officers, staff of the district along with general public under the leadership of of Police (SP) have contributed Rs 6,14,076 to the (CMRF).

handed over the cheque to the Principal Secretary, and Public Grievances, SN at his office on Sunday.

"In humble response to the call of Naveen Patnaik, the police personnel of the district have contributed from their own salary and the people have contributed voluntarily from their own earning for utilization in restoration and relief works through CMRF in the areas severely affected by the monstrous cyclone Fani," said talking about their contribution.

Over one crore and sixty-five lakh people got affected by the cyclone in the state and death toll has touched 43 with Puri, recording the maximum number of casualties at 21.

Massive damage to power infrastructure, particularly in the districts of Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, and Kendrapada, has also been reported.

Cyclone Fani which made landfall in district on May 3 left a trail of destruction in the state.

