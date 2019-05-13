FIR against BJP leader for thrashing polling officer

An FIR was registered against BJP MLA for allegedly thrashing the presiding of booth no.359 in assembly constituency under Lok Sabha constituency.

went to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election held on Sunday.

"MLA and three others thrashed him alleging voting being held at a slow pace. An FIR has been registered and action is being taken," Police told ANI.

BJP has fielded from this seat while the SP-BSP alliance has fielded Rangnath Mishra. Ramakanth Yadav is contesting from the seat on a ticket.

The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

