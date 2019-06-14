Shooting of Rajkummar, Janhvi-starrer 'Roohiafza' begins

The shooting of and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohiafza' began on Friday.

'Stree' shared the information on with a clapper board.

The film also features 'Fukrey' in a pivotal role.

Rajkummar and Varun have worked together in 2015 release ' Doli'.

Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the film is produced by and

Rajkummar will next be seen in 'Mental Hai Kya' opposite and 'Made in China' with Mouni Roy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)