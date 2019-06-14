John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi join Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty for 'Mumbai Saga'

and are the latest to join multi-starrer drama film 'Mumbai Saga'.

The star-studded cast list already includes Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and

The direction of the film is being helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who has previously directed films like 'Kaabil', 'Shootout at Wadala' and 'Kaante'.

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the film will go on floors next month and is scheduled to release in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)