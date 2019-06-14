JUST IN
Business Standard

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi join Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty for 'Mumbai Saga'

ANI  |  Bollywood 

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi are the latest actors to join multi-starrer gangster drama film 'Mumbai Saga'.

The star-studded cast list already includes Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte.

The direction of the film is being helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who has previously directed films like 'Kaabil', 'Shootout at Wadala' and 'Kaante'.

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the film will go on floors next month and is scheduled to release in 2020.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 10:53 IST

