Shop gutted in fire at Bengaluru airport

A shop inside the premises of the here was gutted in a fire on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred early morning and it had no impact on airport authorities place early morning, officials said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was put out.

According to reports, the fire broke out at a and near the parking area away from the terminal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)