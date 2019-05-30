Hrithik Roshan film extras booked for roaming Mumbai streets dressed as terrorists

-
Mumbai Police has registered a case against two persons, Balram Ginwala and Arbaaz Khan for creating panic and disrupting peace among citizens while dressed as terrorists.
According to reports, Balram and Arbaaz were working in an upcoming movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.
Anil Mahajan, a bank watchman and ex-BSF personnel, had on May 27 informed police about spotting two persons dressed as bombers roaming in Palghar.
With the help of CCTV footage, police stopped the bus which the duo had boarded and found out that it was headed for a movie shoot and the suspects were side-actors.
The movie's production unit in-charge has also been booked by the police besides the two actors
Police also felicitated the security guard for his alertness.
