Karnataka constable turns fiber baton into flute

Head Chandrakant S Hutagi, currently posted at Hubballi Rural Police Station, turned his fiber into a flute to fulfil a hobby.

"Playing the flute has been my hobby ever since I was in high school. However, due to long working hours, I could not manage time to play the flute at home. So, I decided to do something with the 'Lathi' and made a flute out of it," Hutagi told ANI here.

A video of Hutagi playing the flute was shared on by Bhaskar Rao, the of Police, Bengaluru.

"Chandrakant Hutgi, Head from Rural Police station has converted his Deadly Fiber Lathi into a Musical Instrument... we are proud of him..." tweeted Rao. The video has been shared widely on

"I was deployed for seven days at Datta Peeta in Chikkamagaluru. We used to be called for duty hours before the actual time of the event. I used to be tensed. So, I did this. Everyone in my department is happy. Now I use the for both purposes - maintaining law and order as well as playing the flute," Hutagi said.

Apart from sharing the video of the flute playing constable, Rao has also posted several instances of achievements and contributions to society by people in khaki as well as lay people. Among the videos shared by him include a heartwarming one of the CRPF personnel who survived the Pulwama attack, feeding his lunch to a differently-abled Kashmiri boy in

