Shripad Yesso Naik secures place in Modi 2.0 Cabinet

for AYUSH and MP Shripad Yesso will be inducted in Narendra Modi's cabinet later on Thursday.

Naik, who had secured a fifth consecutive win from seat by defeating his nearest rival with a margin of 80,247 votes, told ANI: "I want to thank and for again giving me a chance of serving the country by making me a part of his cabinet."

On being asked about his portfolio, said: "I have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony, not been informed of the ministry yet. Before the swearing-in ceremony, I will meet the at 5 pm."

Remembering late Manohar Parrikar, he said: "Parrikar ji is not with us. Unfortunately, we cannot fulfil the void but can follow the path created by him. By giving a huge mandate to the BJP, people have given us a very big responsibility. The government will fulfil everyone's expectations."

Naik, a five-term MP, has also served as Union in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government.

congratulated and extended good wishes to on his selection.

In the previous Modi-led government, Naik served first as Union for Tourism and later he was made Union minister of state with independent charge of the newly formed

The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister and his cabinet ministers will take place in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan at 7 pm today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)