In a latest setback to the company, Singapore's national carrier (SIA) has grounded some of its nine of its 787-10 aircraft due to engine issues according to

The 787-10 has been billed by as the newest version of the family boasting better fuel efficiency and longer ranges. was the first carrier in the to fly this brand new version of the

This latest glitch in Boeing planes comes after across the grounded their Max aircraft fleets after two catastrophic crashes of Max planes operated by and Ethiopian Air occurred in a five month span. Investigators criticised the 737's MCAS as a possible cause for these crashes.

According to sources that told Singapore's Strait Times, the new Boeing 787-10s are fitted with the latest Trent 1000 TEN engines, an improved version of the Trent 1000 engine that reported cracked blade issues. This same cracked blade issue was now seen in the new TEN engines as well, first reported in an SIA operated 787-10 flight in Nagoya, on March 30th.

It was unclear as to how many Boeing 787-10 jets were grounded by SIA. Airlines operates a daily 787-10 flight to

