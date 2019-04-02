SIA grounds "some of its nine" Boeing 787-10 planes after engine issues

In a latest setback to the Boeing company, Singapore's national carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) has grounded some of its nine of its Boeing 787-10 aircraft due to engine issues according to the Strait Times.
The Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner has been billed by the Boeing company as the newest version of the Dreamliner family boasting better fuel efficiency and longer ranges. Singapore Airlines was the first carrier in the world to fly this brand new version of the Dreamliner.
This latest glitch in Boeing planes comes after airlines across the world grounded their Boeing 737 Max aircraft fleets after two catastrophic crashes of Boeing 737 Max planes operated by Lion Air and Ethiopian Air occurred in a five month span. Investigators criticised the 737's stabilisation software MCAS as a possible cause for these crashes.
According to sources that told Singapore's Strait Times, the new Boeing 787-10s are fitted with the latest Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN engines, an improved version of the Trent 1000 engine that reported cracked blade issues. This same cracked blade issue was now seen in the new TEN engines as well, first reported in an SIA operated 787-10 flight in Nagoya, Japan on March 30th.
It was unclear as to how many Boeing 787-10 jets were grounded by SIA. Singapore Airlines operates a daily 787-10 flight to Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU