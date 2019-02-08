Simultaneous elections 'desirable goals', says CEC Sunil Arora

Arora on Thursday said that simultaneous elections are "desirable goals", but for that, the political system of the country will have to take steps to align the life of a state assembly with the life of Parliament.

"Till 1967, we had elections simultaneously. For various reasons, the cycle got disrupted in 1967. It's a very desirable goal, but for that, of the country will have to take steps to align the life of a state assembly with the life of Parliament," CEC Arora said during a book launch event.

On electoral reforms, the said: "We have had a meeting with the about 10 days back on the reforms which have been suggested at different times. I think they're now trying to expedite the same. It was a very detailed meeting."

CEC Arora said that the has proposed to institute an annual lecture in memory of the country's first so as to build awareness about his contributions to the electoral system. Sen served as the first CEC from March 21, 1950 to December 19, 1958, overseeing the first in 1952.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)