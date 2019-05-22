European countries donate more than USD 5 mn to North Korea

donated about USD five million in humanitarian assistance to in a bid to improve the health and nutrition condition in the impoverished country that is facing its worst in decades, a data divulged on Wednesday.

According to the data provided by the (OCHA), which tracks incoming funding for aid agencies, donated USD 4.98 million last month for the Programme's (WFP) projects in North Korea, Yonhap reported.

came next with USD four million, followed by and with USD 2.44 million and USD 570,000, respectively, the data showed.

has been experiencing its worst in 37 years, raising fears that crops due to be harvested next month, like wheat and barley, will also suffer.

The WFP found worryingly low consumption levels, limited dietary diversity and families being forced to cut meals or eat less.

The WFP and the and Agriculture Organisation recently reported that North Korea's crop output last year hit the lowest level since 2008, adding that an estimated 10 million people, or about 40 per cent of its population, are in urgent need of food.

The Security Council (UNSC) on Monday granted sanctions exemption to allow the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) to carry out aid programs, including clean facilities, medicines and food, in the North.

has been subjected to sanctions by the and the UN due to its repeated short-range missiles testing. However, humanitarian activities are not banned under international sanctions, but related materials are subject to sanctions waivers from the UN.

