Indonesia's Joko Widodo wins second term as president: elections commission

AFP  |  Jakarta 

Indonesia's Joko Widodo has won a second term as president, beating out rival Prabowo Subianto, a retired general, by a 55.5 per cent to 44.5 per cent margin, the elections commission said.

"This ruling was announced on May 21... and will be effectively immediately," the commission's chair Arief Budiman said in a live streamed announcement that was broadcast on major media.

First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 03:50 IST

