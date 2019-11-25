Six held guilty, one acquitted in Kanakamala terror case

-
A special court on Monday held six men guilty and acquitted one in a case pertaining to links between terror organisation IS and Kanakamala in Kannur.
A National Investigating Agency (NIA) court held Maneedh Muhamood, Swalif Mohammed, Rasheed Ali, NK Ramshad, P Safvan and Shajeer Manglserry guilty. They have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
NK Wasim was acquitted by the court for lack of adequate evidence.
The case pertains to a meeting which was held at Kanakamala village in Kannur to hatch a conspiracy to carry out terror attacks.
As many as 70 witnesses were cross-examined by the NIA in the case.
The quantum of punishment will be pronounced by the court later.
