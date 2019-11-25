Previous unstable governments responsible for Naxalism in Jharkhand: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held previous "unstable" governments responsible for Naxalism in Jharkhand.

Prime Minister Modi was here to address a public rally for the first phase of the Assembly election, which will be held on November 30.

"Naxalism was an issue due to political instability here. Governments used to be formed from the back gate. They didn't want to serve people but simply enjoy the power," Prime Minister Modi said.

He also praised the efforts taken by Raghubar Das-led government to tackle Naxalism in the state.

"BJP has made an effort to free Jharkhand off Naxals and create a peaceful environment here. Earlier none could imagine traveling from Palamu to Ranchi after 6 pm, but the situation is different now," he said.

Daltonganj and other neighboring constituencies are Naxal-affected regions and have been declared as hypersensitive. In the last three days, Naxals have done two major attacks in which four policemen, one BJP leader, and three supporters have died.

Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases, beginning November 30.

Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainibad, Garhwal, and Bhawnathpur will vote in the first phase.

