JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Delhi HC adjourns hearing on ED's plea seeking cancellation of Robert Vadra's anticipatory bail

'Pagalpanti' mints Rs 19.50 crore on first weekend
Business Standard

Chhattisgarh urban body elections to be held on Dec 21

ANI  |  Politics 

Chhattisgarh urban body elections will be held on December 21 while the counting of votes will be on December 24, state Election Commission on Monday announced.

The candidates can begin filing their nomination for the polls from November 30 while the scrutiny of candidates will take place on December 7. The last date for candidates to withdraw their nomination papers is December 9, Chhattisgarh Election Commissioner, Thakur Ram Singh said.

He also said that the polling in Naxal affected districts like Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bijapur and Sukma will be held between 7 am to 3 pm, while in the other districts the voting will be held between 8 am to 5 pm.

A total of 5406 polling booths will be set up in the state to elect officials of the Municipal Corporation, Municipality and Nagar Panchayat of 2,840 wards in Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect from today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 16:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU