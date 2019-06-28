Apple's Sir Jony Ive is stepping down to start his own firm

Sir Jony Ive, the design guru behind Apple's popular products is leaving the company after nearly 30 years.

In an official press release, Apple announced that Sir Jony Ive will resign as Apple's chief design officer later this year to form an independent design company, which will sign Apple among its primary clients.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Apple will continue to directly work with Jony on exclusive projects.

Some of Ive's noteworthy work includes the 1998 iMac, the iPhone, and the Apple Park that is in itself a design marvel shaped like a spaceship.

