JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

Liam Hemsworth to star in untitled action thriller series

IAF contingent lands at France's Air Force Base for 'Garuda' exercise
Business Standard

Microsoft releases separate Cortana app

ANI  |  Others 

Microsoft seems to be moving Cortana out of the default Windows platform by releasing a dedicated app.

The Cortana beta app is currently listed on the Windows Store. As the description indicates, the app allows you to set reminders, make to-do lists, and set timers or alarms. It can also answer your questions.

It is unclear why Microsoft is removing the smart digital assistant out of its Windows built-in form. However, by doing so, Cortana may receive swifter updates than through combined ones with the Windows platform.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 28 2019. 23:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU