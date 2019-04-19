Some players need 'reality check', says Solskjaer

Solskjaer, on Friday, stated that some of his players need a 'reality check' if they are to continue improving.

"I've learnt a lot about them over the months here and most of them have really impressed in their attitude, but some need to get a reality check of where they are," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer, as saying.

Manchester United was recently dumped out of at the hands of Also, the club is placed on the sixth position in the

The Norwegian also said that he spoke to individuals and emphasised that players have to deliver to stay in the squad.

"I've spoken to individuals and Anthony is one I've spoken to. Anthony's got massive talent and a new contract, so he knows we believe in him. Just keep working," he said.

"I think anyone that plays for Manchester United has to deliver to stay in the squad and stay in the team. Anthony is no different to Rashy [Marcus Rashford] or Rom [Romelu Lukaku] or Alexis [Sanchez] or the many forwards we have to choose from and that's the great thing about it. Now it's down to the players and the ownership they take," he added.

Solskjaer was appointed as on 19 December 2018 after the departure of However, Manchester United recently confirmed his appointment as their on a three-year contract.

Manchester United will travel to Goodison Park to face ninth-placed Everton on April 21.

