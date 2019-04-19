Scotland all-rounder Con de Lange dies at 38

-
Scotland all-rounder, Con de Lange, who had been diagnosed with a brain tumour, died on Thursday at the age of 38.
South Africa-born played 21 internationals for Scotland, made his debut in T20 international in June 2015 against Ireland.
In June 2017, De Lange achieved his career best figure 5-60 against Zimbabwe which handed Scotland their first one-day international victory against a Full Member.
De Lange featured in five matches after that, the last of which was in November 2017, before being sidelined for health reasons that were at the time not made public.
In October 2018, the family went public with the news of his illness and launched a campaign to raise money for the Brain Tumour Charity.
Cricket Scotland also shared the news using Twitter.
"It is with great sadness that Cricket Scotland shares the news that Con de Lange passed away on Thursday 18th April 2019. A great servant to Scotland and the game of cricket, our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time," the tweet read.
