Sonakshi Sinha announces her forthcoming film

on Tuesday dropped a major surprise for her fans as the announced her forthcoming film.

Sonakshi revealed that her upcoming film titled 'Khandaani Shafakhana' will hit the theatres on July 26.

Announcing the news on Instagram, she wrote, " Kab se pooch rahe hai picture ka naam kya hai? Here it is... I'm thrilled to announce my next film releasing on 26th July!"

The 'Dabangg' also posted an image with her team, including She tagged actor Gautam Mehra, Annu Kapoor, Badshah, filmmaker Shilpi Das Gupta, Bhushan Kumar, and T-Series in her post.

The film comes after Sonakshi's April release 'Kalank' where she was seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, and

Meanwhile, the actor is also busy shooting for ' 3' where she will be reprising her role as Rajjo, while plays the protagonist, Chulbul Pandey. The film is the third in the 'Dabangg' franchise.

' 3' is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 20.

