Good news for all fans awaiting the release of Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood'. The film will hit theatres in on August 9 this year.

Film announced the release date of the film. He also shared a poster of the film which features the cast of the film apart from the lead Brad Pitt, and

The poster also appears as a collage including a number of scenes from the film.

[{165cbdc4-a4b1-4a5c-bb47-72c131f62fc4:intradmin/Poster.jpg_large}]

The trailer of the film which released lately aroused huge curiosity among the fans. Featuring and as fading TV star and his stunt double Cliff Booth, respectively, the story follows them as they make their way through a changing film industry, and fight to reclaim their former fame.

The story is set in in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood.

Robbie features as the late Hollywood who, in real life, was murdered in August 1969 by followers of

Tarantino's upcoming directorial was also screened at and garnered rave reviews from the critics.

Pitt, DiCaprio, Tarantino, Robbie, Daniela Pick, David Heyman, and attended the screening of 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, at on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)