Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan starrer 'The Zoya Factor' to release on this date

Sonam Kapoor, who won a million hearts with her last outing 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', which was based on the subject of homosexual relationships, is back to treat fans with her upcoming film 'Zoya Factor', co-starring

Sonam announced the release date along with the latest poster of the film which features her with Dulquer.

The new poster of the film features the lead pair sitting in what appears to be a stadium. The duo can be seen wearing denim jackets and gazing at each other while showing their backs to the camera.

"We're back after the strategic timeout. Catch in cinemas on 20th September, 2019. Starring @DQSalmaan, directed by AbhishekSharma@foxstarhindi, she captioned the post.

Sonam had kick-started shooting for the romantic-comedy on August 29, last year. The 'Aisha' star had also shared insights from the shoot on her at that time.

On August 26, last year, Sonam had unveiled the first poster of the film which showed the lead duo holding Anuja Chauhan's novel.

The upcoming movie also stars in a pivotal role. The film is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name.

The film is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma, who has earlier directed movie like 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran', 'Tere Bin Laden' and 'The Shaukeens'.

The book revolves around a Rajput girl named Zoya Singh Solanki, an executive in an advertising agency, who meets the Indian Cricket Team as part of a project. Following an interesting turn of events, she ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team during

The film marks Dulquer second project in Bollywood. He made his debut in the Hindi film industry in 2018 with Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Karwaan'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)