Martin Short joins Greg Kinnear and Lisa Kudrow in 'Good People'

After and Lisa Kudrow, has been roped in for Lee Daniels- Cummings Amazon comedy 'Good People'.

Kudrow, Cummings and are also the producers of the show while Amazon studios and Fox 21 are producing it, Variety confirmed.

Short has been cast to essay the role of Ed Brown, a well-satisfied of He sees the world as an 'old guard'.

'Good People' follows three generations of women working in a college ombudsman's office. Kinnear will essay the role of Dr Paul Keating, a of philosophy at

Kudrow will play the role of Lynn Steele, the college ombudsman who finds herself to be perceived out of touch by the younger generation.

According to Amazon's logline, the show will use the college setting to "navigate the current cultural climate, the concept of feminism across different generations, and the struggle to reconcile socially constructed ideas with current ethical views regarding complex issues such as sex, race, class and gender."

is known for his roles in 'Three Amigos', 'Innerspace' and 'Father of Bride'. He along with his longtime friend recently released a special ' and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)