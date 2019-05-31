Sonsoda Fire: Goa CM orders coordinated efforts to tackle blaze

Dr Pramod on Friday chaired a high-powered committee meeting on the pressing issue of Sonsodo fire. The meeting was attended by Deputy Vijai Sardesai, and other senior officials.

According to a statement by the government, the ordered a coordinated effort from Fire and Emergency Services and other concerned departments to control the fire and also establish a control centre on site with South Collector as in-charge of the operations.

The fire broke out in Sonsodo garbage dump yard on Monday. Although now it has been controlled, the smog emitted by it has turned into an environmental hazard.

