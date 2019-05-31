Defence Ministry, services ready detailed presentation for Rajnath Singh

-
"A detailed presentation is ready for the new Defence Minister who is likely to take over tomorrow. The three services have listed their operational roles along with their requirements," Defence Ministry officials said here.
The three services and the Indian Coast Guard are the four forces under the Defence Ministry along with a large civilian force working in the ordnance factories and the public sector units and shipyards spread across the country.
The three services chiefs are expected to call on the Defence Minister tomorrow.
Rajnath Singh will get able support from Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra, who got an extension in service tenure from the government.
The Defence Secretary was supposed to retire today but now his tenure has been extended by three months.
The three services have major requirements of funds for modernisation as they have a long wish list.
The IAF needs 114 modern fighters and a higher number of Airborne Early Warning and Control Systems for keeping an eye on adversary 24X7.
The Army needs modern carbines and modernisation of its inventory in air defence and armoured Corps.
The Navy has requirement of submarines of all types urgently to deal with the threat of Chinese underwater force apart from dealing with Pakistan.
Rajnath Singh was highly impressed with the Indian Coast Guard during his stint as Home Minister. The Ministry of Home Affairs had asked the Defence Ministry to put it under its control.
