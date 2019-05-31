WB govt reshuffles posts of 3 police officers

The West Bengal government reshuffled the posts of three police officers on Friday.
According to an order, Tanmoy Mukherjee, who is presently Deputy SP, Crime Investigation Department (CID), West Bengal, has been posted to Haldia as Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO).
Atish Biswas, who is presently SDPO Tamluk, has been shifted to Tamluk with his current position.
Sabyasachi Sengupta, who is presently Tamluk SDPO, has been posted as Deputy SP, CID, West Bengal.
