WB govt reshuffles posts of 3 police officers

The West government reshuffled the posts of three police officers on Friday.

According to an order, Tanmoy Mukherjee, who is presently Deputy SP, (CID), West Bengal, has been posted to Haldia as (SDPO).

Atish Biswas, who is presently SDPO Tamluk, has been shifted to with his current position.

Sabyasachi Sengupta, who is presently SDPO, has been posted as Deputy SP, CID, West

