Soon, Google Assistant may scan your face to personalise results

is reportedly working on a feature for its voice-enabled that will personalise results by scanning your face.

The latest beta for the app hints at the 'Face Match' feature. As the name indicates, it would scan your face to provide customised commands on camera-equipped devices, Engadget reported.

For the feature to work, you will be obviously required to learn about your face and with AI, it would soon learn about your preferences and provide results accordingly. You can also add multiple devices to support the customised feature, and invite more people to add their profiles.

