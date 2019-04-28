Spain holds third general elections since 2015

for the third general in the last four years is underway across Spain, with the preliminary results expected to be announced on Sunday evening.

The major parties in the electoral race are the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), the conservative (PP), left-wing populist Podemos, centrist-populist Ciudadanos (or Citizens) and far-right Vox party

The polls are being held in the wake of tensions over Catalonia, following the failed bid for Catalan independence in 2017.

Sunday's snap polls could see a return of the far right in Spain, even though left-wing PSOE is expected to win most of the seats but not an outright majority, according to Al Jazeera.

Spanish Pedro Sanchez, who led the country for around a year, was forced to call for fresh after his budget proposals were rejected in February. He is seeking to retain his post during the for the 350-seat parliament.

The outcome of the snap polls could see the surge of two possible blocs - one made up of traditional centre-right and far-right parties, while the other comprising of left-wing parties.

"(The right is) concerned with Catalonia and Franco, I'm concerned with getting a job. They say the crisis is over, but we don't feel it," said Miguel Angel Rivera, a 20-year-old philosophy student.

for the polls is expected to shut by 8 pm today. However, the polls may be extended until 9 pm in certain areas, if the need arises.

