Spotify launches Your Daily Drive that blends music and podcasts

wants to make your commute to work interesting and for that, the streaming service announced Your Daily Drive, a new that combines podcasts with your music.

As the official blog explains, Your Daily Drive combines best of news talk shows with audio streaming, the music you love with relevant updates and more for a unified listening experience.

The new is available for users in the US and at the launch includes short-form podcast news updates, a mix of songs and artists, updates throughout the day, and more.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)