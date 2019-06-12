Amazon introduces kid-appropriate Echo Dot

Kids are curious and ask innumerable questions which may or may not be answerable by the adults. To keep the young ones busy asking questions, has introduced a new

The new has been designed to be kid-appropriate. Kids can ask Alexa to play music, hear stories, even make a call to an approved list of people, the product listing notes.

Echo Dot Kids Edition comes in Rainbow and Blue colour options and costs USD 49.99.

It includes one-year of FreeTime Unlimited, kid-friendly content, and some of the regular Echo Dot speakers such as setting alarms and checking the weather.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)