Amazon Prime launches in UAE

giant announced the expansion of its services in the starting this week.

This follows the launch of ae last month, the official release notes. With Prime, customers in the region will be able to enjoy benefits including free delivery, access to Video, Prime, and other exclusive member deals.

Amazon will be available for customers in the UAE for a monthly price of AED 16 or annual price of AED 140.

For a limited period, Amazon is offering an introductory price of AED 12 per month. Customers can try the service for 30 days at no cost.

