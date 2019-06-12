Amazon Prime launches in UAE

-
E-commerce giant Amazon announced the expansion of its Prime services in the United Arab Emirates starting this week.
This follows the launch of Amazon.ae last month, the official release notes. With Amazon Prime, customers in the region will be able to enjoy benefits including free delivery, access to Prime Video, Twitch Prime, and other exclusive member deals.
Amazon Prime will be available for customers in the UAE for a monthly price of AED 16 or annual price of AED 140.
For a limited period, Amazon is offering an introductory price of AED 12 per month. Customers can try the service for 30 days at no cost.
