Sri Lanka: PM Wickremesinghe orders Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs Ministry to regulate Madrasas

In the wake of the serial bomb attacks that rattled killing over 250 people, on Friday ordered the Muslim Religious and to regulate madrasas, instead of the education ministry.

told that the stressed the need for the Muslim Religious and to look into the regulation of Madrasas, though the minister had earlier said the education ministry would take steps to regulate them.

"The wanted the Muslim Religious and to deal so as to prevent any controversy," Kariyawasam said.

Earlier, Megapolis and said around 800 Foreign Islamic clerics were engaged in religious teaching at the Madrasas. These clerics had arrived on tourist visas and therefore they should be deported, the minister added.

Sri Lankan authorities are on high-alert after nine suicide bombers carried out a series of blasts that shook three churches and three high-end hotels on the on April 21, killing 253 people and injuring more than 500.

The IS (Islamic State) or 'Daesh' terror group claimed the attacks, but the government has blamed local Islamist extremist group (NTJ), believed to be associated with the former, for the deadly attacks.

Wickremesinghe on Friday visited the Church Batticaloa, which came under terrorist attack on and discussed with the church authorities on the various matters related to security measures.

