Sri Lanka: Explosives found buried in mosque backyard

Explosives were recovered from the backyard of a mosque at Welipenna on Friday night during a joint operation carried out by the and the police, reported on Saturday.

The police found three locally made bombs and 100 grams of ammonia buried at the mosque.

The police said a 42-year-old suspect was arrested after the recovery of explosives.

Authorities also seized 16 circuit boards of high technology, 16 SIM cards, several compacts discs, computer accessories and a car in a house at Pirivena Mawatha in

According to police, each circuit board had the capacity to contain 12 SIM cards. A 52-year-old man was also detained along with these items.

The recovery was made after on Thursday cancelled Sunday masses due to fear of fresh bomb attacks.

The quoted Father as saying that public masses were suspended for a second week, but a service conducted by Cardinal will be broadcast on the national television.

The churches across the country have been closed since the April 21 deadly coordinated bombings, which killed at least 253 people and injured hundreds.

