Srinagar: Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen Dhillon participates in Eid Milan

Eid was celebrated here on Saturday by the with traditional gaiety and the spirit of brotherhood for its civilians, defence employees and their families, and saw KJS Dhillon in participation.

While extending wishes of Eid-ul-Fitr, Lt Gen Dhillon said, "We have today got together as we wanted to celebrate the festival with our larger family. I pray to the God Almighty to shower his blessings on you and your families, may they always prosper and lead a healthy life."

"Our reason for being here is for peace and betterment of the Awaam (general public) and we pray to the Almighty for his blessings to the Awaam, their families and children. You are our and it is your job to convey this message as far as possible. We all have one life to live and we should live it well with dignity and pride," he added.

Lt Gen Dhillon also conveyed greetings to all members of the Defence Establishment and their families and wished them success in the days to come, as per a statement issued on the event.

The celebrations were attended by more than 600 people who form a part of the fraternity.

