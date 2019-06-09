Only possible in BJP that party worker reaches topmost rank: Khattar

Citing an example of and Amit Shah's journeys and achievements, said it is possible only in the BJP for a to reach the topmost rank.

Addressing a public rally here on Saturday, said, "It's possible only in BJP that a reaches the topmost rank. This is BJP where from one of the party workers sitting before you, a worker named can become the country's and a worker named can be the "

Modi was sworn in as the for a second term on May 30 at the after he returned to power with a thumping majority.

Shah worked for the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of RSS for some time before he joined BJP in 1984-85. There, Shah was noted for his organisational skills and was appointed the treasurer of and subsequently the state of the party in

With his excellent election management expertise, Shah managed the election campaign of BJP stalwart Lal from Ahmedabad constituency in 1989.

During these years, Shah came in contact with Narendra Modi- then a rising star in the BJP.

He and Modi - who was then an of the party in Gujarat- helped BJP mobilise its workers, which bore fruitful results for the party in subsequent elections.

Shah took over as the soon after NDA emerged victorious in 2014

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)