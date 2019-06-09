I am an Indian, will remain one: Rtd Army officer Sanaullah

"I am an Indian and will remain an Indian," said former and War veteran Mohammed Sanaullah, who was declared a foreigner and detained by police in

The war veteran also thanked the for granting him bail.

Sanaullah was on Saturday released from a detention centre in Guwahati, a day after he was granted bail against a bail bond of Rs 20000, two local sureties and his biometrics.

"In 2008, an inquiry office initiates the case. Till 2018 I was not aware of it. When my name didn't appear in the NRC, I got to know that a case is pending in my name. Then I went for a trial and faced the process," he told ANI.

Sanaullah, who claims to have served in the for 30 years, said, "I joined the in 1987. I served in the Army for 30 years, including twice in and once in Imphal. I thank the for granting me bail, I am an Indian and will remain an Indian. I am sure I will get justice," he added.

The also issued notices to the central government and authorities of the Register of Citizens (NRC).

Sanaullah was detained by police in May for failing to comply with the rules of NRC - a register of Indian citizens prepared in 1951 which is being updated currently to weed out illegal immigrants from

"We had filed a writ petition and interlocutory application on behalf of petitioner Sanaullah before division bench. On (the basis of) the writ petition, the court has issued a notice to all respondents including Union of India, state of Assam, NRC authority and the then inquiry In the interlocutory application, the bail order proceeding took place," Sanaullah's counsel, Yed Burhanpur Rahman, had told ANI earlier.

The had said that the next hearing will take place in about two months.

Mohammad Sanaullah, 52, who retired as an in the Army, was arrested soon after he was summoned by the Police Border Organisation, or the Border Police, in Guwahati on May 28.

Before joining Border Police, Sanaullah, during his tenure with the Army, was designated as a He was also conferred a medal by the of for his service.

