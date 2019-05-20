Srinagar: Exhibition displays rare books and manuscripts on Kashmir's history

In a bid to make the youth of the Valley more aware about the culture, tradition, literature and history of the state, organised a rare book and manuscript exhibition here.

Rare Kashmiri, Persian, Hindi, Arabic and Sufi books were displayed at the exhibition on Sunday. Holy books including Quran and Geeta were also exhibited.

The exhibition attracted a covey of young people from various schools and colleges across the city.

Speaking to ANI, a religious scholar said: "Such exhibitions prove to be fruitful as it improves the general knowledge of the young generation who have little or no clue about the history of the Valley."

Library's echoed similar sentiments and said: "People are spending their extra time on internet and these days. The youth does not have good knowledge about the history of These types of exhibitions will prompt them to write books.

