JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Explosion near US Embassy in Iraq
Business Standard

Pune: Out on picnic, 3 from Mumbai drown in dam

ANI  |  General News 

Three people drowned in the backwaters of Jadhavwadi dam here on Sunday afternoon, while three others were rescued by a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The group (two families) from Mumbai had gone to the dam for a picnic.

The NDRF team was undergoing a training session nearby when the incident happened.

The three who drowned were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 05:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements