Pune: Out on picnic, 3 from Mumbai drown in dam

Three people drowned in the backwaters of Jadhavwadi dam here on Sunday afternoon, while three others were rescued by a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
The group (two families) from Mumbai had gone to the dam for a picnic.
The NDRF team was undergoing a training session nearby when the incident happened.
The three who drowned were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.
A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
