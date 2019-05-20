I do not see anything wrong in PM performing religious rites: KC Tyagi

Amid criticism over Narendra Modi's visit to and temples in Uttarakhand, (United) leader KC Tyagi asserted that he does not see anything wrong in it.

Speaking to ANI, Tyagi said: "PM Modi is a religious man. I do not see anything wrong if he performs his religious rites."

Modi had on Saturday offered prayers at the shrine of Kedarnath, a day after campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls came to a close. After spending over 15 hours meditating inside a holy cave in Kedarnath, he visited Badrinath, another temple in Uttarakhand's revered 'Char Dham' circuit the next day.

Since then, several opposition leaders have been targeting Modi for his visit to the temples, stating that his action was a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Criticising opposition parties for colluding ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha results, Tyagi said: "Anti Democratic Alliance) front is divided into two camps. One is lead by the party, while the other by Trinamool (TMC), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and (RLD)."

The also contended that the incumbent government does not have any threat from the opposition parties and is set to come back to power with a big win.

When asked about Ashok Lavasa's reported recusal from MCC meetings because his minority views were not being recorded, he said: "Difference within the is a symbol of freedom and I welcome it."

Tyagi, however, also urged all political parties to press for the constitution of an "independent, autonomous and sovereign" after the elections are over.

Commending the EC for conducting peaceful elections in the country, he mounted a scathing attack on TMC and said that the party did not leave a single stone unturned in making allegations against PM Modi. "They used defamatory language against the party as well," he added.

Voting was held in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on Sunday for 59 seats - 13 each in and Punjab, nine in West Bengal, eight each in and Madhya Pradesh, all four in Himachal Pradesh, three in and the lone seat of Union of Chandigarh.

As per the EC, a voter turnout of 62 per cent was registered till 7 pm in the seventh phase. Counting of votes is scheduled on May 23.

