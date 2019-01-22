SRK's son Aryan's Facebook hacked

Like Shah Rukh Khan, his children also enjoy popularity on social media.
However, his son Aryan Khan recently found his Facebook account hacked.
"Facebook hacked please ignore anything from it," the 21-year-old student informed his 1 million followers on Instagram.
Hacking social media accounts of celebrities and high-profile personalities is not something new. Rishi Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan were also singed by hacking in the past
Last year 'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara's account was also pried.
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU