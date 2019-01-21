JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Entertainment

CBI officer AK Bassi moves Supreme Court to challenge his transfer to Port Blair

Kamala Harris enters US presidential race
Business Standard

Kareena, Akshay's 'Good News' gets release date

ANI  |  Bollywood 

Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar's film 'Good News' finally got a release date. The film is being produced by Dharma Productions.

Karan Johar took to twitter to announce the date of the film's release. He wrote, "#GOODNEWS releases on the 6th of September, 2019!!! AKSHAY KAREENA DILJIT KIARA!!! Directed by RAJ MEHTA!!"

The film also stars Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

'Good News', which will see Akshay and Kareena reunite after ten years also saw the lead actor tweeting about it in August last year.

Revolving around a couple trying to have a baby, the film was earlier supposed to release in July.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 13:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements