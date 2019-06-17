SSP Srinagar carries son of slain jawan Arshad Khan in his lap during wreath-laying ceremony

-
SSP Srinagar Dr M Haseeb Mughal carried the son of slain jawan SHO Anantnag, Arshad Khan in his lap during his wreath-laying ceremony here on Monday.
Khan was injured in Anantnag terror attack on June 12 and succumbed to injuries on Sunday.
Forty-year-old Khan was flown to the national capital after his condition deteriorated but doctors here could not save his life.
Five CRPF personnel attained martyrdom and three others were injured when their patrol party was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday.
Terrorists carried out a stand-off firing attack at KP Road in Anantnag about 4:50 pm on Wednesday.
Among those martyred were are ASI Ramesh Kumar (Jhajjar, Haryana), ASI Nirod Sarma (Nalbari, Assam), CT Satendra Kumar (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh), CT Mahesh Kumar Kushwaha (Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh) and CT Sandeep Yadav (Dewas, Madhya Pradesh).
